LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV)- The Dandy Line Kitchen says the more they can expand, the more people they can help get back on their feet.

Lindsey Gant is the so-called freshmaker at the Dandy Line Kitchen: a meal prep and delivery service in Little Rock.

“We do gluten-free vegan meals three times a week: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays,” she said.

They have a variety of options ranging from broccoli and sweet potato salad with spiced chickpeas to stuffed sweet potatoes and vegan muffins.

Jenni Goodman has been a customer for over a year and said the options are endless and fun.

“It's hard to choose but definitely my favorite dish is their Indian dish and I really like their black bean and quinoa tacos that come with a corn and tomatoes and avocado salad,” Goodman said.

“The Dandy Line Kitchen started as a social enterprise to help fund Hope Rises which is a reentry facility for incarcerated women,” Gant said.

Gant is an ex-con and said the business helped launch her back into the real world successfully.

"It's provided a livable income for me, as well as a passion and a purpose,” she said.

Gant said she wants to help others get back on their feet too.

“I just want to continue to offer positions to graduates and former graduates and those that are trying to get back on their feet and help returning citizens that are looking to better themselves and get their lives in a better place,” she said.

Before she can do that, she said she needs to expand. The Dandy Line Kitchen has started an Indiegogo Camping with a goal of $5,000 and right now there at a little over $2,000.

The kitchen has also been given the opportunity to move into a space in the Bowen Law School, where they'll sell meals and snacks.

“We needed a way to bring in more revenue so we can offer more positions so we can continue to grow the business and provide more employable positions for women that are trying to get their lives together,” she said.

The Indiegogo Campaign has one day left to donate. If you donate, it'll go towards funding their new location.

