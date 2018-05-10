PARIS, Ark. (KTHV) - Homecoming is one of the most exciting times as a high school student, but one teenager was supposed to spend homecoming game day in a hospital bed. Instead, Arkansas Children's Hospital made McKendalyn Martinez’s dream come true.

As a cystic fibrosis patient, she's spent countless hours in a hospital throughout her life. Friday, getting ready for homecoming game day became a hospital-wide affair.

It's her senior year at Paris High School and to her surprise, Martinez’s classmates selected her for homecoming court.

“I laughed a little, cried a little," said Martinez. “I just wanted to experience the whole thing and be out there and support my school in a way I haven’t been able to because I haven’t been at school in a couple years."

She almost wasn’t able to go to the homecoming presentation when she was admitted to the hospital a week ago.

“I started getting dizzy and I wasn’t eating," said Martinez.

Cystic fibrosis is a chronic disorder that damages the lungs and digestive system. She has daily treatment and the disorder puts her in the hospital for weeks at a time, sometimes multiple times a year.

Her team at Arkansas Children's realized this meant she might miss the big day.

"They said, ‘How can we make this happen?’" said Sarah Luz, Social Worker with ACH.

So, with five oxygen canisters and a medical team escort, her doctors gave her a 10-hour pass. Her medical team had her hair, nails and makeup done. Other hospital staff bought a corsage for her.

“I came in. Today is actually one of my days off,” said Renae Reinnger, RN, who did her hair.

With an Angel One Ambulance escort, Martinez was taken to Paris High School for a pep rally, parade and homecoming court presentation at the game.

“Very grateful for them all, whether I had this day or not," said Martinez.

For one day, this medical treatment became a royal treatment.

