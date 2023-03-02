Genna Coble is a Christian Tiktoker whose posts about her love for Jesus have gone viral with millions of views.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — What were you doing at 17? Probably nothing close to Greensboro teenager Genna Coble. With an iPhone, a tripod, her explosive personality, and her love for Jesus, 17-year-old Coble's Christian TikToks have gone viral. We're talking millions of views and counting.

"I'm the TikTok church girl," said Coble, who doesn't consider herself famous. But if you're on TikTok, you likely know about Coble and her church fits.

"I love doing the church fit. It's the church outfit! It's what I like to dress up in on Sunday, and sometimes I'll add little phrases after that. And I always end it with a Hallelujah. That's my catchphrase," Coble said.

Coble brings her high energy, pitch, and love for Jesus in videos on Tiktok about Jesus.

"I love to feel the presence of the Lord. I love screaming; I love dancing; I love shouting, you know, sometimes even running," Coble said.

The Greensboro teenager and Pentecostal preacher's daughter is a social media influencer with more than 100,000 followers and millions of views.

"I don't know how I'm doing it. I guess people love me," Coble said. "A Tiktok about the 2024 election blew up to like 3.6 billion views, and I don't know how? I replied to someone that I'm going to vote for Jesus on the 2024 ballot, and it blew up!"

With millions of video views, her current celebrity status has brought both fans and critics.

"A few people have recognized me in a few places, people want to take pictures, and I love that. But I also get a lot of hate," Coble said. "They don't like my voice because I get so excited and happy in my videos, and I start yelling. Some of them think that because I'm a woman, I shouldn't preach."

Some make fun of me because of my glasses and prescription, but I don't care. I've gotten to the point where I used to care about what people say, but I don't care anymore."

She's gone through this before.

"My 6th grade year was the worst year for me. I mean, it was like hell, honestly. Multiple days I remember getting in the car slamming the door crying, you know, and it was honestly just a mess," Coble said.

Bullied, taunted, and picked on in middle school, Genna's mom, Janie Coble, witnessed the very worst.

"Kids can be as mean as adults can, and that's what I learned when she was in 6th grade. Kids can be just as mean," Janie Coble said.

At first, Janie didn't want Genna anywhere near TikTok.

"No pictures of my daughter, but then I realized she's becoming her person, so get it out there," she said.

That's where Janie watched her once shy daughter shine.

"She's getting famous on us right now," Janie said. "I see where she is now and how she has overcome the worst; she's doing tremendously well!"

Coble is leaning on her faith to push past the hate she finds on social media.

"I guess you can call me the crazy Pentecostal because I'm full of joy and happiness because I feel that's what God is."

Staying true to her message and spreading joy to those she knows, Coble has decided to laugh off the hate.

"Christians don't always have to be serious. They can be fun too, and we can be fun. One hate comment isn't going to bother me. Hallelujah!!"