‘Forever our superhero’ | Missouri boy dies after years-long cancer battle

Alec Ingram was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma bone cancer in May 2015. He quickly became an inspiration to people across the country.

Throughout the years, he endured several open heart surgeries, suffered a stoke and a brain bleed. And multiple rounds of chemotherapy.

In July after a year and a half on the oral chemo drug, it stopped working. Another tumor was found on his spine and a couple of months later after doing radiation on his spine and new tumor was found in the outer lining of his lung, according to Alec Ingram’s fight with Cancer page. He started chemo three times a month, plus more radiation and after a few treatments his left lung collapsed. He spent 15 days in the ICU. His family said they traveled to Cleveland to try a new treatment called ‘radium 223.’

The following message was shared to the Facebook page 'Alec Ingram's fight with Cancer,'

'Finding the light in our darkest moments.

Our sweet boy lived more life in his 14 yrs then a lot of us could ever imagine. 💛 He was an old soul. Loving his nurses and doctors as family. He touched more lives all over the world in his short time here then we may ever know. His purpose far exceeded what I could ever imagine.

We appreciate each and every person who has followed, prayed and stood beside us the past 4 and half years. Every thought, prayer and donation. We are beyond blessed to have been chosen to be Alec’s parents even for a short time. It gives me so much peace knowing how loved our sweet boy was and will always be.

Alec is no longer in pain or has to fight this awful disease. He is at peace and gained his angel wings at 2:20 today, surrounded by his family and some of his Glennon faves that have stood beside us for so long. He did it his way. Forever Our superhero.

Momma misses you already, We love you so so much sweet boy! #teamalecforever'