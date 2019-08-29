LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — If you watch us on a regular basis and we hope you do, you've most likely seen video of me reading to kids dozens of times. You're about to see that again but this one is different.

We visited the Terry Library in Little Rock one summer morning to read to a group of preschoolers.

The book, Not Even a Minute: A Story About Preventing Hot Car Heatstroke, features a cat running errands in a car with a kitten buckled into the car seat in the back. The poem reassures little children in the car seat that they won't be forgotten.

"Our goal with this book is to make sure that every family knows that there is a danger of leaving a child in a hot car and that we're all at risk for that," said Dr. Mary Aitken with Arkansas Children's Hospital.

And while the sounds and color of the book captures the children's imaginations, it's the picture on the back of the book that is most powerful.

It's a photo of 17-month-old Thomas Naramore, who passed away four years ago after being left unattended in a hot car.

And although it's hard to talk and relive that moment, Wade and Ashley Naramore said it's the right thing to do. The parents of Thomas co-sponsored the initial production of the children's book.

"After we lost Thomas, we realized how often this tragedy was occurring and how many near misses were occurring that you don't hear about," Ashley said.

If only it had been a near miss for Wade Naramore on July 24, 2015, when Thomas was riding in his backseat.

"My brain had told me that I had taken Thomas to daycare that day and that's where I thought he was all day," Wade told us. "I had no realization that he was not there at all. That was our routine.

"That was through a variety of factors what my brain had triggered that morning, that I had taken him and dropped him off like I had done every morning. I didn't realize, obviously, that he wasn't there until I found him in the car that afternoon."

That nightmare day is what drove the two to produce a book, designed to be enjoyed by children and read over and over to reinforce a parent's resolve.

But there is more than just the book.

Their life path now includes an action plan for their two children, Wesley and Molly, born since the loss of Thomas. It also includes encouraging parents everywhere to do the same.

"But the unfortunate reality is that [a hot car death] does not discriminate. It affects families, us and care givers across all walks of life, all ages," Ashley said. "If we can save one child we've accomplished our goal."

Not Even A Minute was a silver award winner at the recent International Injury Prevention Conference. It is on sale at Arkansas Children's in central Arkansas and at the northwest location.

There is also a push to get day cares to set up a calling system so that if a child is late in arrival, a call guarantees parents haven't forgotten.

