LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — If you're looking for a one-of-a-kind holiday gift, a Little Rock mom might just have a perfect idea.

Southern Jones is a custom coffee mug company founded by Cami Jones.

“I'm just so incredibly blessed to be where I am,” she said.

After her son was born last year, Cami decided to leave her job as a property manager.

“I had preeclampsia he was born five weeks prematurely,” she said. “I had to put a pause on my life and figure out my next move.”

Over the course of several months, Cami’s vision came to life. She operates Southern Jones from her laundry room.

As a creative and coffee-lover– she calls it the perfect outlet.

"I needed to spark that creativity within me and source some kind of income for our family," she said.

Each mug is made-to-order using sublimation. They are dishwasher and microwave safe.

The listings on Jones' Etsy page are vast; they include options for dog lovers, every enneagram type, and those looking to spread holiday cheer. In addition to the designs on Jones' shop, she creates custom mugs for clients.

"From start to finish, it's my baby; the mug is my baby," Jones said."So much care and attention goes into each and every one, and I send it off with hopes that it will bring someone a smile and joy to their face."

Click here to visit Southern Jones on Etsy.

Southern Jones® by shopsouthernjones You searched for: shopsouthernjones! Discover the unique items that shopsouthernjones creates. At Etsy, we pride ourselves on our global community of sellers. Each Etsy seller helps contribute to a global marketplace of creative goods. By supporting shopsouthernjones, you're supporting a small business, and, in turn, Etsy!

RELATED: Searcy craftsman with a heart for foster kids, veterans builds business with a purpose

RELATED: Love of food, wellness inspires Arkansas entrepreneurs to create a different kind of snack

RELATED: Arkansas toymaker inspires imagination, never gives up on 40-year dream

RELATED: Central Arkansas entrepreneur creates a space where you can build your own kayaks, canoes