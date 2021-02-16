The Pandemic Diaries | A toddler's snow day

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) -- A kid experiencing snow… real snow… for the first time… I wish we could bottle that feeling up and keep it forever.



I would do about anything to hold onto my 3-year-old’s excitement today. In his short 3 years, 11 months, he hasn’t seen anything like this snow.



The only other time we saw anything remotely close to it, he wasn’t even 1 yet. And I lived vicariously though photos my husband took of our boy in the snow.



That’s part of being a grownup, a parent – sometimes work makes you miss out on things.



We’ve all been there.



But as I’m learning, 11 months of this pandemic in Arkansas, I’m seeking out ways to look on the bright side.



You see, I would never make light of what we’re going through with COVID.



But I’ve learned that one way to cope, is by seeking out positivity.



If it weren’t for this pandemic, I wouldn’t be working from home like I have been for almost a year.



So today, in watching my toddler play in the snow, today, I’m finding a brighter side of things.