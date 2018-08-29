BALTIMORE, Md. (KTHV) – It was a big day on Tuesday for Drake Maness. The teen set a new personal best in therapy in Maryland.

And his friends here at THV11 couldn’t be happier, more proud of his progress.

Drake severely injured his spinal cord while diving into a swimming pool on June 15.

August 28 was Day 73 for Drake in his journey. Drake set out to do a little walking with the help of a walker to try and beat his previous distance of about 600 feet, but he did MORE than that. Drake went for about 900 feet and set a new personal best!

He is doing well being off a ventilator and hasn’t had any problems with his breathing, according to a post on the Facebook page.

Drake also had an appointment with an ENT doctor at Hopkins about his recovery process and the steps to removing his Trache. The family was hopeful for the end of the week, but after examination, it was determined that Drake has a blockage in his airway below his vocal cords. So, the Trache can’t be removed until that blockage is cleared. And the doctors can’t go in to check that until Drake’s neck brace is removed which won’t happen until after a neck scan on September 15.

If everything heals nicely by then, the brace can come off and then doctors can get back to checking the airway and how to remove the blockage.

His family says while this is a small set back there’s plenty of other things to focus on. A Facebook post reads in part, “Drake is gaining more strength every day and his balance is getting better. He is walking! that’s off the charts and we are so very thankful for how fast his recovery has been going. God is with us that’s for sure. We remain in awe of the outpour of support we are receiving.”

Drake gets cards daily from people sending his well wishes. If you’d like to send him a card the address is below:

Drake Maness

707 North Broadway

3rd Floor Nursing

Room 320 C

Baltimore, Maryland 21205

While on this road to recovery, Maness has had overwhelming support from communities across the state. Numerous efforts to help this family have occurred including a benefit dinner by a rival football team’s booster club, a benefit concert, t-shirts for #DrakeStrong and more.

You can catch all fundraising efforts to help the Maness family with medical costs on the Pray for Drake Facebook page, click here.

