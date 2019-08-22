BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. - You've likely heard it: "Ain't no laws when you're drinking Claws "

Fun? Maybe. True? Not according to a police department in Michigan.

If you haven't heard this phrase before, it's been gaining traction on social media as more people indulge in White Claw, a hard seltzer.

On Wednesday, the Bath Township Police Department in Bath, Michigan made it a point to remind folks that there ARE indeed laws, even when you drink White Claws.

The post went on to say, "Especially when you get white girl wasted while drinking that fruity water and do something stupid," with the hashtags

#WhenYouDrinkWhiteClawsWeStillEnforceLaws,

#TheLacroixOfAlcohol,

#YouKnowItsRightWhenYouDrinkABuschLight.

The post has gotten more than 1,000 shares and comments in about a day.

Police in Bath aren't the only ones reminding people. The Portland Police Department in Portland, Maine took to Twitter earlier this week and said to "keep your 'bros' out of trouble."

All we ask is that you drink responsibly.

RELATED: 'Alcohol is alcohol' | Why trendy hard seltzers aren't so healthy

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.