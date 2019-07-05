Once upon a time, a Remarkable Mom turned into a remarkable grandmother, and her love of telling stories and dressing up in crazy costumes, spreads joy and affection for literacy in central Arkansas.

Marilyn Willis is the Community Engagement Librarian for the Laman Library System in North Little Rock. Her job includes traveling to schools, day cares and retirement homes to read stories. Marilyn also brings some flair to storytime with hand-made costumes.

“She's always been a little wild,” Marilyn’s daughter, Julie Weaver said. Julie is a teacher at Amboy Elementary in North Little Rock, one of the schools her mom visits every week with a new book, and a new costume. "All the teachers just get to see the joy through literacy that she's able to spread. She tries to make it fun for students.”

Julie says her students get very excited to find out what the theme of the week will be. She says the news spreads like wildfire through the school, as kids get a glimpse at Marilyn’s outfit. She’s had many memorable costumes. "She's been Cat in the Hat, she's been The Grinch, she's been a pirate and she brought her parrot… she's been Pocahontas. She just really does whatever she can do to engage students in learning."

Julie says her mom has been a vital part of her and her sibling’s lives. She helped all four of them go to college. "I'm just so thankful for everything that she's done and sacrificed to make us the kids we are today. We wouldn't be here without her and wouldn't have the successes that we do if it wouldn't have been for all the things she did for us."

"It’s just been an amazing outpouring of love for her. All the teachers and principals just get excited to see her coming through the doors because we know what a difference she makes for our students."