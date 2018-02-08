Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The Riverbanks Zoo says their new baby gorilla is a boy! But that's not all--they're expecting another baby this fall.

The zoo held a gender reveal ceremony Thursday afternoon. They used dyed coconuts to let the public know that the baby was a boy.

So far, a name for the gorilla has not been announced, but will be at the Zoofari fundraiser on September 21.

Zoo officials then announced that Macy, another of their female gorillas, is pregnant. She will deliver later this fall, giving the zoo another adorable baby. Macy, you may remember, was supposed to have delivered a baby last year, but the child after it was born in the breech position.

Previous Coverage: Riverbanks Zoo's First Infant Gorilla Dies

Before Thursday's reveal, visitors were encouraged to wear either blue or pink and show off their prediction for the baby's gender.

The latest infant gorilla was born back on June 4 to mom Kazi and dad Cenzoo. It is the first gorilla baby to be raised at Riverbanks.

