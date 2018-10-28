LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - For families of seriously ill children being treated at area hospitals, the Ronald McDonald House in Little Rock is their home away from home.

Some spend days, months, even years there, but during that time, there's a familiar face helping to ease their burden and fill their stomachs.

When a child is fighting for their life, their stay here at the Ronald McDonald House is unpredictable. But, there is one thing families can always count on: a good, home-cooked meal.

“They need that comfort I think because they're away from home," said Gwen Hanif. After a long day at the hospital, families are often greeted by Hanif with a warm meal, and a smile. "Just knowing what they've been through all day, it really means a lot that we can be here to serve them," said Hanif.

But sometimes, she's there simply to listen.

"Just visiting with people can make a difference in their life,” said Hanif, “just being there for them and cooking for them."

For the past 10 years, Gwen has spent time volunteering in the kitchen -- prepping, cooking and baking for families in their time of need. She's shared laughter, a few tears, made unforgettable memories and friends, like Aiyana. “They called her Princess Aiyana. Her mother called her that." Aiyana was here for cancer treatment, undergoing chemo when they met. "She was the sweetest little girl I mean the sweetest little girl but only 10 years old and she had a lot going on."

Their special bond didn't go unnoticed.

“She would light up when she saw Gwen,” said Emily Piechocki, “usually running to give her a hug or telling her about things she had done." Piechocki has seen Gwen make fast friends over the years, but this friendship, unfortunately, ended too soon.

One day, Gwen received a call from Aiyana’s mother.

“She called me and said you might want to come see Aiyana,” said Hanif, “and I went to see her in the hospital, and that evening she passed away."

Gwen lost her husband to pancreatic cancer in 2015. She, herself, has also fought and beat breast cancer. Still, her heart goes out to each and every family.

“I tell you sometimes when I go home, the prayers have to go up just for them,” said Hanif. Gwen’s loving and kind-hearted spirit is what staff here say families need most.

"When they're here and they see the love that she gives I think it overpours,” said Piechocki, “and you have no choice but to gravitate towards her and towards the presence that she brings."

Gwen also works for Southwest Airlines. But even when she's busy there, these families remain close to her heart. She recently created a calendar for her colleagues to adopt a night for a family's stay here for just $10.

"She advocates for RCH,” said Piechocki. “There are so many people that know that we exist because of her."

No matter the time or day, Gwen always shows up. "Not only will she come,” said Piechocki, “she's going to bring her mom, she might bring her daughter and she's definitely going to bring some Southwest folks." Gwen has impacted a decade worth of families and is one of the longest-serving volunteers here -with no plans of slowing down.

"My heart is warm from being here. It makes me feel like I got to keep doing this,” said Hanif. “I have to."

She does this, all the while spreading the message about what the Ronald McDonald house is all about. “You never know when you or someone you know might need this house," said Hanif.

