NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - The Arkansas River is nearly 1,500 miles of flowing water -- the sixth longest river in the country. Many people like to spend a day out on the river, but one man is traveling the entire length, all by himself, in a kayak.

We caught up with Hannes Zacharias as he made a stop in North Little Rock today. He started his trip on Memorial Day and hopes to reach his destination, The Gulf of Mexico, on Labor Day.

The Arkansas River is just one part of his journey. The trip was inspired by his father, who wanted to take a similar trip back in the 50s, but was never able to do it.

“Part of the reason why I’m doing this trip is to tell people of my generation and age that you can still have adventures,” he said. “The other thing is that when you make a promise to yourself, you might as well keep it."

Zacharias has about 700 miles left to go. He said he averages about 20 miles of paddling every day.

© 2018 KTHV