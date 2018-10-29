LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Southern Blonde and Company is where, owner, Cheyenne Gibson spends most of her time creating hairstyles, and finding the right cut and color to fit each client.

“It makes me feels so good to make people feel like the best version of themselves,” said Gibson.

But within her passion, she’s found her purpose. A purpose far greater than her career.

“I just love the concept of paying it forward,” said Gibson, “so we just started to offer appointments that people could come and access free of charge.” It’s called a love appointment, for people in need, whether emotionally or financially. Once they walk in, they get to choose whatever they want.

“We have facials, we have haircuts, color, waxing, whatever we offer, we don’t take anything off the table,” Gibson said.

A gesture of goodwill that almost seemed too good to be true for Amanda Gill. Gill came in for a haircut and treatment, after learning her friend Jennifer submitted her for the appointment.

“I didn’t feel like I was a charity case,” said Gill. “I was just a customer she wanted to make happy and feel pretty again.” Hair and beauty hadn’t been a priority for Amanda in quite some time. “In June I had my little girl Adaline,” Gill said as she began to tear up.

Gill said she woke up early in pain that day in June, so she and her husband Matt rushed to the hospital They learned that Gill’s uterus had ruptured, leaving Adaline without oxygen for an unknown amount of time.

“So we when she was born, she had to be resuscitated,” Gill said. “She suffered a lot of brain damage.”

Adaline is the third baby Gill and her husband have lost. Doctors informed them it was no longer safe for her to have children. But on the day she received the love appointment, her spirit was lifted in that moment. “It’s so nice to see that people are still so caring,” Gill said.

Gill had found solace in her time of grieving through a simple act of kindness – That has also helped nourisher hair back to good health.

“And she looked amazing,” said Gibson, “and it elates us. We are always just vibing so hard for the rest of the day. That’s how it works. We all benefit from this.”

