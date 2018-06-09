LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - The Mosaic Templars Cultural Center in Little Rock is celebrating its 10th anniversary in a very sweet way.

The center has partnered with Arkansas chocolatier Kyya Chocolate to create a limited edition artisanal chocolate bar. Kyya is based in Springdale.

The museum showcases stories of African American culture in Arkansas and its director says this special treat is a symbol of that history.

"We're calling it ‘Arkansas Mizizi’ which is the Swahili word for roots. So this bar is really about celebrating our roots in Arkansas and in Africa and beyond,” Center Director Christina Shutt said.

You can get an Arkansas Mizizi chocolate bar at the center's gift shop in downtown Little Rock.

