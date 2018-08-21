LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Little Rock has its first specialty CBD shop: Healing Hemp of Arkansas.

Owner and Little Rock native, Mark Roberts, said they'll have topicals, sprays, tinctures, gummies, mints and a CBD line for dogs as well.

Healing Hemp of Arkansas will also be sold nationally online, shipping out of their location in Little Rock.

“We specialize in hemp-source cannabidiol and it's for trying to make your body in balance, it is what medical marijuana is without the THC,” Robert said.

The store will also carry a variety of brands like Complete Body Daily. Roberts said he wants to stay as local as he can, from his artwork for sale in his store to his business partners.

“Four Arkansans started this business and we also get our hemp oil sourced from an Arkansan in Oregon. He's a Catholic High graduate and I'm a Pulaski High graduate,” Robert said.

He said the store will have the most up-to-date products, as well as a highly trained staff to guide customers.

“We study every single day what the research is saying that CBD can do, as well as what manufacturers are creating. We want to stay all American and as local as we can possibly be,” he said.

The store also plans to offer free samples, so you can try before you buy. Healing Hemp is set to open next week, you can find them at 8210 Cantrell Road in Little Rock.

