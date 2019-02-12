COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum welcomes the new statue Sully, the service dog for President Bush. The service dog is being commemorated for his service to the late President.

The statue was unveiled during a private event and will be in the east wing of the Bush Presidential Library and Museum at Texas A&M University.

Sully the service dog attended the event, along with renowned sculptor Susan Bahary and America's VetDogs President and CEO John Miller.

