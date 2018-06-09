BALTIMORE, Md. (KTHV) – This is a big week for Drake Maness.

On Friday, the teen suited up in his Apaches football uniform as his team ‘brothers’ took on the Newport Greyhounds in the first game of the season.

Drake’s parents said it was the first time in 6 years that they weren’t in the football stands to watch their sons play. The Apaches came out victorious with a 28 to 21 win.

Tomorrow, Sept. 7 the Apaches take on Booneville at 7 p.m. After last Friday’s game, some of Drake’s classmates drove to Maryland to surprise him for a visit.

“Drake was all smiles and it did all of us a lot of good to see familiar faces. We really can’t thank those involved with setting this up enough, it’s really off the charts,” one Facebook post read.

This was also a big week for Drake in his recovery. He walked more on day 81 than he did the day before. He made it four and a half laps, which was close to 1,400 feet.

In the video, you can hear the “Rocky” theme song as Drake walks down the hall. Tomorrow, Frida, Sept. 7, is also a big day for Drake as he is expected to go for a CT scan to see if his neck has healed from the surgery.

If everything looks good, then he will finally be able to take off the neck brace! That would also mean he could be cleared for the next step to clear his airway and remove the scar tissue that has built up. Once the airway is clear he can begin the process of getting the Trach out which the Maness family wants to accomplish before they come home to Arkansas.

In the Facebook post, the family said, “God has really blessed us throughout this journey. The support of a great community along with our friends and family have really kept us going. I hope everyone can see how the lord has touched our lives. He has answered so many prayers. God gets the glory!”

Drake gets cards daily from people sending his well wishes. If you’d like to send him a card the address is below:

Drake Maness

707 North Broadway

3rd Floor Nursing

Room 320 C

Baltimore, Maryland 21205

While on this road to recovery, Maness has had overwhelming support from communities across the state. Numerous efforts to help this family have occurred including a benefit dinner by a rival football team’s booster club, a benefit concert, t-shirts for #DrakeStrong and more.

You can catch all fundraising efforts to help the Maness family with medical costs on the Pray for Drake Facebook page, click here.

There’s a benefit tournament coming up on October 6. It’s called, “Dingers for Drake” Adult Co-Ed Tournament. It will be held at the Pottsville Fields. It’s $200 per team, $250 for team bands (12 bands). And a Homerun Derby.

For more information or to join in the benefit, contact Mariah Jeffcoat at (479) 692-1822.

