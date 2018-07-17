HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. - The theme for the 2018 World Championship Cardboard Boat Races is BOAT WARS. It is a “Star Wars” like theme.

Race participants will stretch the limits of their ingenuity to design boats that represent their favorite character, vessel, transport or war machine.

Whether the choice is Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, a Storm Trooper, A Speeder Bike or the Millennium Falcon, these cardboard crafts and costumes are sure to be amazing.

KTHV

The Races will begin at 10 am on Saturday, July 28 at Sandy Beach on Greers Ferry Lake in Heber Springs. Boat races will begin at 10:00 a.m., with timed heats for both children and adults.

The Pride of the Fleet Prize will be awarded to the boat that best combines innovative engineering with artistic design, while the Captain’s Award goes to the team with the greatest spirit and crowd involvement.

And of course, the Titanic Award is reserved for the boat with the most dramatic sinking.

There’s plenty of additional fun planned for the day, with a treasure dig, watermelon- eating contest, and a volleyball tournament all on the agenda.

Enjoy the spectacular surroundings of Heber Springs, a jewel of a town located just 60 miles north of Little Rock, on the shores of Greers Ferry Lake and the Little Red River in the foothills of the Ozark Mountains. More information, including registration applications, will be available soon.

MAY THE PADDLE BE WITH YOU!

© 2018 KTHV