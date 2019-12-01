LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Around 6 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, the THV11 crew made their way to Dickey Stephens Park to set up for the filming of a Super Bowl LIII commercial.

As the production crew began to set up their lights and cameras, the communities of central Arkansas lined the gates of the home of the Arkansas Travelers.

Filled with coffee and energy drinks for the early morning, members of the THV11 team assigned group numbers to the eager viewers that entered through the gates.

Craig O'Neill, emcee of the event, and Jessie Amis, Marketing Director, took charge and placed everyone in their appropriate positions, and the filming began.

After a couple of hours went by, filled with singing, dancing and laughter, the filming was complete. The Super Bowl LIII commercial was a success!

Don't miss you chance to see the commercial air during the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 3, on channel 11.