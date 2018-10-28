LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Mel Scott, the man behind the wheel, is making sure no veteran gets left behind.

"I won't leave until they get in that vehicle,” said Scott. “I'll sit there and make sure they're inside that car. Until I hear that car engine turn on, I won't leave."

The VA Hospital in North Little Rock is home away from home for Mel, as he's spent the last four years transporting veterans to their appointments.

"They put their life on hold,” said Scott. “They risk not coming home to their families. This is my way of saying thank you for your service."

But some veterans are faced with adversity when they return home.

"These veterans, they're in wheel chairs, they're on crutches,” said Scott, “and that makes me think I’m not that bad off."

Mel has never served in the military, but he has a disability called Crouzon Syndrome -- a rare genetic condition.

"I don't have any cartilage in my knees anymore,” said Scott. “I also have breathing problems."

But that doesn't stop him from dedicating his time to serve those who have served our country.

“If I’m feeling bad and I’m hurting, when I do my volunteer work the pain goes away," said Scott.

Mel is one of about 700 volunteers at the VA Hospital.

Michael Dobbs, chief of volunteer services said he always goes the extra mile.

"He'll park the cart and go ahead take them inside so that they know where they're going in the hospital," said Dobbs. "He has a tremendous heart always looking out for another person especially when it's raining or its cold out."

When he's not helping veterans, Mel is volunteering at the Salvation Army, or with the North Little Rock Friends of Animals.

"We couldn't make it without Mel,” said Marsha Mosenthin, president of Friends of Animals. “He is the first person to volunteer for every event. He's here when it starts, and he's here when it's over."

Mosenthin describes Mel as her right-hand man. Rain or shine he's always there, and he does it in memory of the dogs he's had over the years.

"I play a little part knowing that dogs and cats find a forever home,” said Scott. “Those dogs and cats are off the street being loved by somebody."

If there's anything Mel can teach us all, it's to show a little love, whether it's to our furry friends, a neighbor, or stranger.

"I care about people,” said Scott, “and I like making differences in people’s lives."

