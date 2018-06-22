Vote on your favorite 2018 Drain Smart art!

"Flows to the Ole Fishin' Hole"

Flows to the Ole' Fishing Hole

KTHV

The mural is the essence of Drain Smart's vision, to show the significance and impact that we in Little Rock have on our environment, particularly our waterways.

With the silhouette of Little Rock crowning a beautiful, cascading waterfall that crescendos then flows into a magical serene pond where one lone fisherman enjoys his ole fishin' hole, Diann tried to show how universal the need is to protect these beautiful oases of humanity. She wanted to not only make people aware of this need but also instill in them a sense of ownership, a desire to want to protect their own private oasis. Also, to show them that Drain Smart's vision can be their vision, too. That it takes all of us here in Little Rock to keep our city's precious environment clean by one simple act, watching and monitoring what we allow to go down the drains.

About Diann:

She is a native born Arkansan, having lived here for 63 years, 25 of those in Little Rock. She is a retired CPA, and have discovered her love of painting only in the last two years. She has already won more than 20 first and second-place ribbons at the Saline County Fair and the Arkansas State Fair. She also won a best of show at the State Fair. She has exhibited in juried showings at the Argenta Library in North Little Rock and the Garland County Library in Hot Springs. She's had a few lessons but is really a self-taught artist. Diann is a member of the Arkansas Arts Center and has taken lessons there. She now has a growing clientele of people commissioning her work for portraits, fur baby portraits, and have started her own art business called Paint2Motivate. She loves to give thought-provoking insights into her paintings and love giving comfort to people through the portraits they request. She has also assisted people in their home design incorporating my pieces.