1. Houseboats on the Arkansas River

There are 3 unique houseboats to choose from!

Most are equipped with televisions and wifi plus kitchen and shower areas! Each Boat is only $85 a night on AirBnB (not including taxes/fees).

The Houseboats:

The Sundowner Too: This boat is the most spacious and modern with a great outside deck! The boat has a full bath, electric fireplace, Keurig coffee maker, microwave, toaster, upper deck and porch for total relaxation. There’s a very comfortable sofa bed that sleeps two and underneath berth with 2 twin sleeping bag bunks. Outdoor propane boat grill is attached.

KTHV

The Newly Refurbished Vintage Sea Ray: This is the perfect vintage experience meant for a trip that’s totally disconnected. Within the Sea Ray is a full-sized Queen V berth and a pull-out couch fitted with sheets and comforters. There is also a kitchenette that is ready to use with a portable hot plate and a mini-refrigerator.

KTHV

The Bayliner Yacht: Stay in a nice 33’ Bayliner small yacht that has sleek lines and is “bay” themed. A great open seating area is perfect for seeing the sunrise and sunset. The entire boat sleeps 4 and includes a head/shower.

KTHV

The marina also offers kayak rentals that make for an even more special experience. The Arkansas River Trail that runs adjacent to the Marina leads to some of the best biking in the state--you can access miles of trails of all kinds of skill levels from beginner to expert. You can find information on the marina here.

THV11's very own Amanda Jaeger will be showcasing a few of Arkansas' Greatest Getaways each morning this week at 6 a.m. Tune in to see where your next getaway could be!