LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV)- The Nextdoor app originally started out as an app to help with crime prevention, but now it's being used for several different things like lost animals, real estate or selling furniture.

The new elements of the app aren't a problem with most users, however, posts spreading false information and post being made in the wrong areas are.

Lt. Ford with Little Rock police said you need to verify information before posting.

“Make sure you're not just throwing out information because a lot of people do get scared by the information that's out there,” he said.

If you see something suspicious, he wants you to call police before posting it on Nextdoor so they can check out the area.

“Anytime you're thinking it's something criminal you need to call police first to make us aware of it,” he said.

Bill Maples, a group member in the Pleasant Valley Nextdoor group, said a complaint he hears about the app is how overwhelming it can be with notifications and emails- and most people don't know that you can fix that.

“You can pick which groups you want to get your emails and notifications from and you don't have to get them from everything that goes out,” he said.

All you have to do is click on emails and notifications and from there you can change your notification and category settings.

“It's a good tool to use, it's sort of like social media. It was supposed to be used for one thing and now it's used for a lot of things and I see it as a good tool,” Lt. Ford said.

The app is free to download, all it needs is your name, email, address, and phone number, then it puts you into your neighborhood group.

