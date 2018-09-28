NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - A string of North Little Rock power outages has left hundreds in the dark over the past week.

On Thursday morning, hundreds of North Little Rock Electric customers in the downtown area woke up without power for the second time in a week. Jessica Wedge lives near Verizon Arena and said Thursday’s power outage created some challenges as she got ready for work.

“A lot of iPhone flashlights, opening up the windows just trying to get in natural light, hoping the electronic gates would be open when we come down to leave for work – so just made it a slower morning,” Wedge said.

Jill Ponder, business operations manager for North Little Rock Electric said their crews have been busy the past week.

“Since last Friday evening, we've had a string of outages some pretty extended outages with large amounts of people being out,” Ponder said.

Outage information, according to the City of North Little Rock:

A flock of birds took out power on the Northeast side of town last Friday.

On Saturday, a downed line took customers in Indian HIlls offline.

A raccoon got into a substation on Sunday -- causing a widespread outage in and around downtown.

Monday, a vehicle hit a pole near 33rd and Chandler -- leaving customers in the dark.

On Thursday, Many of the people impacted by Sunday's outage spent the morning in the dark once again. This time because of an equipment failure possibly caused by a past weather event.

“We take great efforts to keep infrastructure up,” Ponder said. “We have a large tree trimming program trying to make sure that's not something we deal with in bad weather.”

Ponder said the utility is also working on fencing improvements to keep animals away from the electric equipment.

When the lights go out, North Little Rock Electric urges customers to report outages by calling its 24-hour outage hotline at 1-888-728-4004.

For information on outages and restoration, Ponder suggests following North Little Rock Electric on their Facebook and Twitter pages.

