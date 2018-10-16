LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – As the cooler weather moves into Arkansas, some of you may be turning to your furnaces and heaters to keep warm. But before you turn those on, it is important you get them inspected. Tammy Ketcher learned that the hard way with her fireplace four years ago.

"My husband had been burning the fire all day long. It was a snow day,” she said.

But she ended coming home to a nightmare. The chimney broke out in a fire.

"All of a sudden the flute exploded and the fire quickly spread into an attic fire,” Ketcher said.

Ketcher did not have her chimney inspected that year. She believes the fire could have been avoided had it been inspected.

"Our home sustained a lot of smoke and water damage. So, our home really was destroyed but we were able to rebuild it,” she said.

Jefferey Thigpen owns “The Chimney Doctor.” He said a lot of people skip cleanings.

"A lot of things can happen. Animals, rain, water damage,” Thigpen said. “A lot of them are dirty, the damper is not open fully, or they broke the damper.”

Gas and wood burning fireplaces should especially get cleaned. He said chimneys should be inspected at least once a year during the spring.

"You risk a lot of times smoking up the house and even a chimney fire [if you don’t],” Thigpen said.

The North Little Rock Fire Department also recommends getting your furnace inspected.

"Typically when you first turn on that heat on the furnace it’s going to burn off a layer of dust. You will smell a burning smell,” Fire Marshal John Pflasterer said.

Pflasterer said a licensed professional should come out and look at your furnace to service it and clean it.

Thigpen said this time of year inspectors are the busiest. If you would like to contact him to get an inspection, contact him at 501-350-2694.

© 2018 KTHV