PINE BLUFF, Ark. (KTHV) - Next time you drive up to your home, look for your address numbers. Are they instantly visible?

It might not be an everyday concern for you, but the Pine Bluff Fire Department said those reflective numbers could save your life. Every day, more people in Pine Bluff are learning about the city’s life-saving program.

“I got a knock at my door, and it was the fire department,” said Betty Davis. “They actually couldn’t see my address.”

The department’s Chief, Shauwn Howell, is on a mission to install visible address numbers at homes across the city.

“In a time of emergency, seconds count,” said Howell. “We want to make sure we get help there as quickly as possible.”

Although a Pine Bluff city ordinance requires residents to have a visible address, the issue has become far too common for first responders and has caused delayed response to crucial emergency calls.

"We have a large number of homes in Pine Bluff that do not have visible addresses, that's what led us to put this Home Address Program in place,” said Chief Howell. "We end up roaming through the neighborhood trying to figure out where these houses are at. It’s the difference between life and death.”

When firefighters arrived to Davis’ house on Tuesday, they quickly found a visible spot to place reflective address numbers on her home.

“It’s amazing,” said Davis. “I can see them now. Just to know the fire department is there and they actually care, that means a lot to me.”

Chief Howell told THV11 that the reflective numbers have been donated to the department by community members. If you need them, the department will come to your home and install them for free.

You can contact the Pine Bluff Fire Department at 870-730-2048.

