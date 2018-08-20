ATLANTA – One daddy-daughter duo is melting hearts for their adorable dance in a hospital room.

On August 2, 2018, 2-year-old Phoenix was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia. Just two days later she began a ‘very aggressive chemotherapy, according to her GoFundMe page. Phoenix will have four rounds of chemo that will be completed in a five-month span.

After weeks of chemo at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Brett Thompson, Phoenix’s dad, gave her an adorable surprise.

In a Facebook post, Christina Thompson said on Phoenix’s last day of her first round of chemo, a nurse came into their room with dresses. She said they were dropped off by a volunteer. After putting a yellow dress on Phoenix, Christina learned Brett had bought them.

Brett surprised Phoenix by wearing a suit and together, surrounded by stuffed animals. They danced to Tim McGraw’s ‘My Little Girl.’

"I mean honestly I don’t think I could have picked a better man for my kids," Christina wrote. "At 2-years-old this is hard on her on her family and the people that love her. These little moments make these times not so hard."

Brett is a veteran and is currently out of work to care for the couple's four other children while Phoenix is in the hospital.

A benefit is being held in Winder, Georgia for Phoenix at the Barrow County Veterans Resource Center on Sept. 9. KirbyG's Diner in McDonough, Georgia will be donating 10 percent of their proceeds on August 30 to Phoenix's Fight.

You can also follow Phoenix’s fight on her GoFundMe and Facebook page.

