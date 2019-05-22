On the heels of the breaking story about Alabama Public Television choosing not to air an episode of the PBS children's show "Arthur", Arkansas Educational Television Network (AETN), also chose not to air the episode on their main channel.

The episode in question included a same-sex wedding. In a statement, AETN said, "content decisions that affect our smallest viewers and their parents are a major concern for us."

The episode "Mr. Ratburn and the Special Someone" aired nationally on May 13, showing Arthur attending the wedding of his teacher and his teacher's partner.

The Arkansas network was notified in April by PBS and producing station WGBH about the episode.

"Mr. Ratburn and a Special Someone" aired on AETN PBS KIDS (AETN-3) as opposed to the main AETN channel.