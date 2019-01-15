LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — It's the circle of life at Disney World's Animal Kingdom. On Monday, the park welcomed a brand new addition to its family: a baby giraffe.

Mara, a Masai giraffe at the Kilimanjaro Safari gave birth to the giraffe calf around 2 p.m. on the savanna, according to a Facebook post by Disney's Animals, Science and Environment page.

Park officials say it's too early to tell the gender of the calf and that it hasn't been named yet.

They say the mom and baby are doing great and bonding.