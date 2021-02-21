Baby owl who lost its home rescued by deputy

The Great Horned owlet is now being taken care of by a surrogate owl mother, a wildlife sanctuary says.

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. — A little ball of fluff that turned out to be a baby owl was rescued thanks to the help of a sheriff's deputy and a couple of wildlife sanctuaries.

The Craven County Sheriff's Office shared a photo of a deputy cradling the Great Horned owlet and said the baby animal was being rescued and taken to a local wildlife sanctuary.

Tails of Possumwood Acres Wildlife Sanctuary said the baby owl "was not in good shape" when it first got him and that "he was exhausted." He lost his home because of logging, according to the sanctuary. The sanctuary says it was able to get him stable and warm enough to rest.

"We are always so thankful for the people that take their time to help any and all Wildlife in need," the organization wrote on Facebook.

But now he needed a new home and family. The sanctuary says it found another wildlife sanctuary that had a female Great Horned owl to foster the baby owl.