BALD KNOB, Ark. — The Bald Knob Animal Shelter is over capacity with dogs and euthanization has become a threat if people do not start stepping up.

"We intend to continue operating as a no-kill shelter because that's the consensus that I know is out there," Mayor Barth Grayson said.

Tuesday night, the Bald Knob shelter posted to Facebook saying: "we’ve got way over our limit of dogs and we also have many many dogs who have been here longer then a year or right at a year," adding "we will begin taking the ones who have been here the longest to the vet and having them euthanized if we cannot get them adopted or committed to a rescue."

Thirty-five dogs, including nine puppies, are currently at the shelter; about six dogs over capacity.

"If there are some troubled animals on the street, we need to get them off. And if we're full, we can't go get them," Grayson said.

Wednesday night, Mayor Grayson held a special meeting to come up with ideas so dogs do not have to be put down. Grayson said the city has the right to put down dogs. It is an ordinance that was put in place in 1999.

"It doesn't say we have to, but we can after 10 days," Grayson said.

Grayson said city council will take a look at the ordinance on October 8.

"We'll be reviewing how long we're going to have to keep them and still operate as a no-kill because I believe that's what everyone wants," Grayson said.

But he said he is hoping people will step up first. The shelter needs more foster families to be able to transfer the dogs to other shelters or rescues, so they can be adopted out. The Bald Knob shelter also needs volunteers to help care for the dogs.

We have no intentions of trying to put any dogs down that area healthy," Grayson said.

Grayson says he is also ordering the shelter to have photos taken of the dogs and posted to Facebook by Monday. Adoptions are free for the time being.

"We're going to try our extra efforts to get them adopted," he said.

If you would like to make a donation to the Bald Knob shelter, it is best to donate items instead of money.

Items needed include:

Dog and puppy food

Dog treats

Bleach and cleaning supplies

Laundry detergent and dryer sheets

Towels, blankets, and sheets

Rope slip leashes

Metal food bowls and durable chew toys

If you would like to help volunteer, e-mail lfwatson@gmail.com for an application.

