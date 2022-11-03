x
Animals

Camel attack kills 2 people at a petting zoo in Tennessee

The Obion County Sheriff’s Office said it was called to a report of a loose camel about 4:45 p.m. Thursday near Shirley Farms on South Bluff Road.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are dead after a camel attack in Obion County in northwest Tennessee.

The Obion County Sheriff’s Office said it was called to a report of a loose camel about 4:45 p.m. Thursday near Shirley Farms on South Bluff Road. Deputies arrived and found two people unconscious on the grounds and a camel loose.

As emergency rescuers worked to move the victims to safety, investigators said the camel attacked an Obion County deputy’s vehicle, then moved toward the deputies who were trying to save the victims.

The sheriff’s office said “officers had to put the camel down for the safety of everyone on scene.”

The victims – 42-year-old Bobby Matheny of Ripley and 67-year-old Tommy Gunn of Obion – died at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said Lake County Sheriff's Office, Ridgely Police Department, Tennessee Highway Patrol, and the Lake County Rescue Squad all assisted at the scene. 

PRESS RELEASE On Thursday, March 10, 2022, at approximately 4:44PM, the Obion County Sheriff’s Office received a call...

Posted by Obion County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Karl Jackson on Friday, March 11, 2022

