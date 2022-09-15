New business combines cats and coffee in Conway

Gibson's Cat Café will be a coffee shop with the ability to hang out with some purrrfect companions— and they're all adoptable!

CONWAY, Arkansas — If you like cats and you like coffee, a new business is coming to Conway that's going to be perfect for you.

Gibson's Cat Café will open next week— and they are getting ready for the big day right meow.

Owner Shelby Blacksmith said that she's excited about the grand opening.

What is a cat café you might ask? It's a place for coffee, cats, and good conversation.

The idea was inspired by a trip to Asia, where Blacksmith saw similar business styles.

"Now that the economy is somewhat settling down. I thought why not explore this venture," she said.

But before her vision could come to life, the first step was to call the health department.

"We have windows on the kitty lounge, so if people have allergies or they're not really cat people, or maybe their kids or spouse are, then they can still sip coffee and look at the cats without being exposed to the cats," said Blacksmith.

Blacksmith said that when a person comes in to can get a coffee, they can purchase a pass to the cat lounge that will allow them time to see the four-legged friends.

The passes can range from $6 - $30.

And if you find your purrrfect companion, you just might be able to take them home after all, since every cat will be up for adoption.

"If someone is interested in a specific cat, they can fill out an application and we will review it," said Blacksmith. "We are really careful about where we send the cats because we love them and we want them to get proper homes."