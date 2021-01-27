x
Conway police officers, Animal Welfare Unit rescue bald eagle with broken wing

CONWAY, Ark. — Officers with the Conway Police Department and the Animal Welfare Unit rescued a bald eagle, according to a Facebook post.

Animal Welfare Unit's Officer Self and Conway's Officer Evans and Officer Leija got a call from a concerned citizen about the injured bird. 

When they got to the area, they discovered the eagle had a broken wing. 

Officers followed it through the woods for about 10 minutes before getting the bird cornered.  Animal welfare transported the eagle to a prey bird rehabilitation facility for medical care.

