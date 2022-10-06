Things weren't looking good for the kitty for awhile, but it fought the coyote and won.

SURFSIDE, Texas — A feisty and fearless feline in Surfside survived a frightening encounter with a wily coyote recently and the whole thing was caught on camera.

Surfside homeowner Tony Gray shared the video from the surveillance camera on his deck.

Small animals normally don't have a chance against the much larger coyotes, but this cat was crafty.

When the coyote pounced, the cat swiped at it and hissed before diving under a lounge chair.

When the tabby jumped on a fence, the quick coyote snatched it by its tail and pulled it down. But the cat somehow managed to break free and climb up a column where it hung on for dear life.

The coyote finally gave up and left.

The cat didn't appear to be injured. Gray said it doesn't belong to him, but he thinks it's okay.

Coyotes aren't uncommon along the coast and small pet owners are advised to beware.

