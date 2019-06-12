LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Dee Brown Library in Little Rock had a very special and unexpected visitor Thursday afternoon.

Someone in the library glanced out the window and spotted a gray fox! It was sleeping in the tall grass on the library's grounds, according to the library's Facebook post.

The person who spotted the gray fox decided to name it "T Baby Jr."

According to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, both red foxes and gray foxes are native to Arkansas.

What's the easiest way to spot the difference between a gray fox and a red fox? It's simple -- just look at the tail. The gray fox will have a red tip, while the red fox will have a white tip.

Gray fox sightings aren't exactly a rarity in Arkansas, but red foxes are actually more likely to be seen during the day than gray foxes. Gray foxes are more strictly nocturnal.

The AGFC said gray foxes were much more common in Arkansas when the state was more heavily forested. The foxes are unique among canines in their ability to climb trees.

"They have strong, hooked semiretractable claws that allow them to climb trees to get fruit and avoid predators," according to a Facebook post from the AGFC.

Both types of fox are small, dog-sized mammals that eat small animals, small birds, insects, and a variety of plant food.

