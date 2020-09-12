You may remember Gunner from a viral video in which his owner, Richard Wilbanks, jumped into a pond in Estero, Florida, to rescue him from an alligator.

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — What has four paws, was once trapped in an alligator's jaws and now upholds the laws?

That would be 4-month-old Gunner, who was just deputized by the Lee County Sheriff's Office for his "tenacity and fight."

You may remember Gunner from a viral video in which his owner, Richard Wilbanks, jumped into a pond in Estero, Florida, to rescue him from an alligator.

The gator had grabbed the dog, prompting Wilbanks to jump into action and pry the gator's jaws open. Miraculously, both Gunner and Wilbanks walked away from the ordeal mostly unharmed.

The two have since been a viral sensation.

"Crazy story. Happy to say that Gunner is here today because of Rick's fast actions, jumping in without hesitation," Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said in a video posted to Facebook.

In the caption of the post, the sheriff's office wrote, "This 4-month-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel is the newest recruit to Deputy Dogs!"

So, what is Deputy Dogs?

According to the Lee County Sheriff's Office's website, it's a "Pets on Patrol" program that encourages pet owners to pay closer attention to suspicious activity while out with their pets.

As for Gunner, he's now the program's newest Safety and Security Officer.

Congratulations are in order for the very good boy, and if you'd like more information on how you can enroll your dog in the program, click here.

