More than a dozen dogs rescued from neglect, cruelty cases coming to Louisville

The Kentucky Humane Society is taking in dogs and puppies from a breeding facility in Iowa and a failed animal shelter in Arkansas.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) took in more than a dozen dogs and puppies, on Tuesday, rescued from two separate cruelty and neglect cases.

According to a release from the animal rescue organizations, the dogs came from an Iowa breeding facility and a failed animal shelter in Arkansas.

Iowa breeder Daniel Gingerich agreed to give 500 dogs to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa after he was barred from selling animals due to more than 120 violations of the Animal Welfare Act. The ARL has been working with other organizations like the Animal Rescue Corps and ASPCA to find safe homes for the rescued animals. Around 10 dogs are coming to KHS from the Iowa rescue operation.

The dogs were driven by Animal Rescue Corps volunteer Karen Rossbach who said she's happy to do it. "It's such a good feeling to know that they are going to move on to better lives," she said.

The rest of the animals are coming to Louisville from Arkansas. The Animal Rescue Corps and BISSELL Pet Foundation rescued more than 300 animals from the Humane Society of the Delta in Helena, Ark. after the shelter's director was arrested on 285 counts of felony animal cruelty.

Kentucky Humane Society Media Manager Megan Decker described the arrival in a bittersweet way. "It's heartbreaking for us. But it's also an opportunity to give them a second chance and teach them that humans can be good," she said.

Once the dogs are in Louisville, they will be assessed and cared for at the KHS Sam Swope Pet Treatment and Lifesaving Center until they are ready for adoption.

