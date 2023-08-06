Eastern collard lizards find home in Arkansas Ozarks

Thanks to an innovative partnership between the Little Rock Zoo, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, and many others— over 40 lizards were able to find a new home.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Thanks to an innovative partnership between the Little Rock Zoo, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC), the University of Arkansas, the University of Central Arkansas, and the Arkansas Cooperative Fish and Wildlife Research Unit over 40 lizards now have a new home.

According to a statement released by the AGFC, there are 43 Eastern collard lizards bred at the Little Rock Zoo that have found their new homes in the Arkansas Ozarks.

Eastern collard lizards are sometimes called "mountain boomers" and are some of the largest lizards found in the Natural State. Some males can even reach up to 14 inches in length. They are also one of the species with the greatest conservation need in the state.

They are described as being beautiful creatures with male lizards having vibrant yellow, green, and teal blue colors and the females having more muted green tones with red-orange markings.

Over the last several decades, the Eastern collard lizard species has declined mainly as a result of the loss of sparse, rocky glades. The suppression of fire along many thin-soiled mountainous areas in the state has caused cedar and other plants to invade these areas which has in turn impacted the plant communities in the area that are necessary for the lizards to inhabit.

This relocation was the first that several researchers and biologists collaborated with the Little Rock Zoo to be able to introduce these young lizards to their new habitats.

Though last week's release was a first, there are many more planned for the future to help re-introduce these valuable Arkansas treasures into nature before it's too late.

Anyone interested in learning more about the Collard Lizard Conservation Team can reach out to Dr. Casey Brewster at clbrewst@uark.edu or Dr. Matt Gifford at megifford@uca.edu.

