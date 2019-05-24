The Humane Society of Searcy is asking for donations after finding eight puppies in terrible condition, four of them died, on May 23.

According to their post, eight puppies and two adult dogs were found shoved in a crate, baking in the sun. When they found the animals, four were already dead and the rest were barely alive, away from their mother.

The puppies were estimated to be 12 weeks old, though they were emancipated, with the largest weighing just 2.6 pounds. Their fur was also caked with their own urine and feces.

The Humane Society commended the help of their veterinarian and law enforcement in their post, saying that there were charges filed.

Click here to donate to their care through Paypal.