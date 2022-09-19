Crews rescue endangered loggerhead sea turtle off Texas coast

The female loggerhead sea turtle was stranded on a beach in Texas before crews were able to safely rescue it.

QUINTANA, Texas — A stranded loggerhead sea turtle was rescued off Quintana Beach, according to officials with the Quintana Beach County Park.

Crews got a call about the loggerhead sea turtle, which is protected under the Endangered Species Act, Thursday morning.

Park staff were able to rescue the female loggerhead and stayed with her until help arrived. She was then taken by the San Bernard National Wildlife Refuge so she can be moved to a sea turtle facility.

Officials ask if you see a stranded sea turtle to cover it with a wet towel and try to shade it from the sun. Also, don't put water in its mouth and if possible, stay with the turtle until officials can arrive. Lastly, keep the public away from the animal until it can be rescued.

Quintana Beach County Park said a large number of loggerheads have been stranded on Texas beaches this year and that two-thirds of them are usually found dead. Between April and mid-August, 282 loggerheads were stranded in the Coastal Bend area.

If you find a stranded sea turtle, you're asked to call 1-866-TURTLE-5 and listen to the options until you can be connected with the proper rescue group in the area.