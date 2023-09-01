Meet Dodge!

SELLERSBURG, Ind. — Indiana State Police in Sellersburg were able to rescue a young kitten trapped under the hood of a police cruiser. Sgt. Carey Huls posted video of the rescue to the department's Facebook page on Friday.

"We avoided a real CATastrophie today," he wrote.

According to the post, two other ISP troopers asked Huls why his car was meowing, when they looked under the hood, the tiny kitten was found near the cruiser's engine.

The rescue lasted roughly 30 seconds, all of it caught on video.

Huls can be seen reaching up under the hood of his police vehicle and coming back out with the small kitten.

WATCH THE RESCUE:

The agency's newest mechanic, Danny, helped troopers find the best way to get the cat out.

"She's had a long ride, about an hour," Huls said.

He has affectionately nicknamed the rescue, "Dodge," adding that it has been reunited with its mother.

