Meet Jerry Charles Young III | New campus ambassador at Arkansas Tech University

Meet the new campus ambassador for Arkansas Tech University! Jerry Charles Young III is just over two months old. He was born on February 23 and weighs 9.3 pounds.

Example video title will go here for this video

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — We're introducing you to Jerry Charles Young III who took office as the Arkansas Tech University campus ambassador on Monday, April 24.

He will succeed his half-brother, Jerry Charles Young II who retired just three days ago on April 21.

Jerry III was born on February 23, 2023, and currently weighs a total of 9.3 pounds.

In the coming weeks, he will get his shots and begin training for his new role set to begin this summer.

The story of Jerry the Bulldog at ATU dates all the way back to the 1930s. The original Jerry was owned by William O. Young who acted as secretary and bursar for the university from 1917-1941 and was also interim president from 1923-1925.

Since then, his son Dr. Robert A. Young Jr. has continued the family’s tradition by serving as president of the Arkansas Tech Foundation and by being a loyal supporter of ATU athletics.

The original Jerry spent most of his time on the school campus where both students and guardsmen adopted him as one of their own.

Jerry III will do the same, by attending a variety of campus events and alumni gatherings, including Wonder Boys and Golden Suns athletic competitions.

He is also oftentimes escorted to official functions by students from the Arkansas Tech U.S. Army ROTC program.