Attention arachnophobes: Here's what this big yellow spider outside your home is

ATLANTA — If you happened to spend some time outside on this beautiful Labor Day weekend in Georgia, there's probably a good chance you spotted one of these creepy crawlers hovering above you in their webs.

They're not new to Georgia, but the big, bright and colorful eight-legged Joro spider is certainly an attention grabber to all those that notice them at this time of year as they reappear once again. The invasive species is originally from East Asia, but they now dominate communities across north Georgia and metro Atlanta.