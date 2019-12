FORT SMITH, Ark. — Ringo, a Fort Smith K-9 officer, will be receiving lots of treats after sniffing out 66 pounds of marijuana at an undisclosed location on Tuesday.

The narcotics team was dispatched to the location in regards to a suspicious package, according to Fort Smith police.

It was there when Ringo sniffed out 66 pounds of marijuana after establishing probable cause.

Fort Smith Police Department On Tuesday (Dec. 10), the Fort Smith Police Narcotics Team were call... ed to an undisclosed location regarding a suspicious package. K-9 Officer Ringo established probable cause and ended up sniffing out 66 pounds of marijuana. This case is part of an open investigation, so we cannot issue further comment or details at this time, except to say, "Good boy, Ringo.

Police say this case is part of an open investigation but can report that Ringo is indeed "a good boy."