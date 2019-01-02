LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Kennel Cough is a disease complex made up of viruses and bacteria that seems to be attacking dogs right now.

One Little Rock woman has learned a lesson the hard way after having to put down her pet this week due to the illness.

"It was the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do in my life," said Trish Walker, "because when you walk into an area to put your hands around your dog and know 5 minutes later he's not going to be there.”

Walker is a mother to two Westies. She’s nearly a week into life without her 15-year-old fur child, Fred.

"My dog got kennel cough,” said Walker.

Bentley and Fred both caught the disease at a Little Rock kennel, in which the location was not disclosed.

Fred's illness advanced so much he couldn't fight it off, while Bentley is back home hanging on by a thread.

"If you go to a kennel and they don't ask you for shot records, you need to leave,” said Walker.

Walker said she’s taken her dogs to this particular kennel for years, but early this week learned many lessons about being a pet owner.

"We do have vaccinations for the K-9 cough complex,” said Dr. Chelsea Brown, veterinarian at Marketplace Veterinarian Clinic in Bryant.

Brown has treated numerous animals for the disease, and has helped prevent it too.

However she said it’s a disease complicated to diagnose and to treat, but dog have a better chance at fighting off the disease if pet owners invest in the annual vaccine.

“Dogs that are vaccinated do have somewhat less of the disease if they are exposed, less sickness and they get over it more quickly,” said Brown.

Unfortunately Fred wasn’t protected, something Walker wishes she would have done.

"Dogs can get kennel cough anywhere but that's why we need to make sure to get all their shots, that’s the sad lesson I learned,” said Walker.

Walker hopes her story opens the eyes of other pet owners, especially ahead of a busy travel time for Arkansans.

“It's February, spring break is in about 6 weeks, now is the perfect time to get proactive,” said Dr. Brown.

The vaccine typically cost between $20 and $35.

Like Dr. Brown, Walker pleads for pet owners to simply do your homework before sending them off.

"Always ask can I see the grooming, can I see the kennels and look at the people who work there,” said Walker. "You need to be serious about it or you are going to wake up one morning like I did and have to put a dog down like I did."

Dr. Brown said dogs who are more active outdoors and spend time around other dogs need to get the kennel cough vaccine.

It takes about two weeks to become effective.