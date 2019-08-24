The Little Rock Zoo needs help naming their new baby female Northwest Bornean orangutan born on July 29th!
The following choices for her name are:
- Kasih- means love, pronounced KAH-see
- Markisa- means passion fruit, pronounced Mark-KEE-suh
- Sabah- the name of the state in northern Borneo where orangutans can be found, pronounced SA-bah
- Madu- means honey, pronounced MAH-do
You can vote on the Zoo's website and their Facebook page.
Click here to vote on the Little Rock Zoo's website!
