The Little Rock Zoo needs help naming their new baby female Northwest Bornean orangutan born on July 29th!

The following choices for her name are:

Kasih- means love, pronounced KAH-see

Markisa- means passion fruit, pronounced Mark-KEE-suh

Sabah- the name of the state in northern Borneo where orangutans can be found, pronounced SA-bah

Madu- means honey, pronounced MAH-do

You can vote on the Zoo's website and their Facebook page.

Click here to vote on the Little Rock Zoo's website!

