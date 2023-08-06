Little Rock Zoo announces addition of two new primate babies

No monkey business here! You'll be going bananas once you see the adorable new additions at the Little Rock Zoo.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — You'll be going bananas once you hear this news!

The Little Rock Zoo announced on Thursday that they have welcomed not only one but two new primate babies to the family!

They have added a male Angolan colobus monkey baby named Ngumu (which means rugged in Swahili), and a new Marmoset baby named Inferno.

Both monkey babies can be found in their habitats with their families and they'd love for you to stop by and say hello!