The Little Rock Zoo is looking for kids ages 7 to 12 to provide input for the Mayor's Task Force on the future of the Little Rock Zoo.

Applications can be downloaded from www.littlerockzoo.com and are due by Tuesday, September 10 at noon.

The zoo will hold two sessions on September 14 and September 21, the Kid Task Force will be asked what they want to see happen at the zoo. They will also be asked their opinions on what kind of new animal habitats the zoo should offer, what new experiences the zoo should provide, and what other amenities should be added.

Applications can be emailed to mgates@littlrock.gov or mailed to Michael Gates Little Rock Zoo Kid Task Force, 1 Zoo Drive Little Rock, AR 72205. Applications are due September 10 at noon.